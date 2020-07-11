Charles "Bud" Branam
Knoxville - Charles Edward "Bud" Branam, August 30, 1943 - July 10, 2020. Bud was born in Sevierville, TN to Eddie & Anna Laura Branam. He graduated from Sevier County High School in 1963. During his high school career, he was an all-around athlete in every sport. His exceptional athletic ability lead him to a full athletic football scholarship as a tight-end at Middle Tennessee State University. Graduating with a BS in 1967. Then, he went on to receive his Masters + 45 at UTK. Bud was a faithful Christian & longtime member at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Until his death, Bud & Janie, together, had daily devotion & prayer as husband & wife.
For many years, Bud served the as director of Halls Community Park and coach for many of Halls youth. He was employed over 35 years with the Knox County School System where he wore many hats. He was a teacher, coach, social worker, principal, & sweet candy giver to his students. In 2004, due to a heart condition, he retired as Principal of Adrian Burnett Elementary School. In his retirement, he spent time playing golf, fishing, playing pool, watching Fox News, & loving on his family.
Bud was preceded in death by: Father, Eddie Lee Branam. Survived by Mother, Anna Laura Branam. Also survived by his fifth grade sweetheart who became his loving devoted wife of 55+ years Mary Jane "Janie" DeLozier Branam, daughter: Susan (Travis) Smith, son: Todd (Sherry) Branam, grandchildren: Summer Smith (Tyler) Price, Hayden Smith, Tori (fiancé Michael)Branam, Tanner Branam, Keylee (Luke)Thompson, sister: Pat (Doyle) Ogle, brother: David (Brenda) Branam, sister in law: Brenda (Harold) Denton, as well as multiple nieces & nephews.
Bud fought against Alzheimer's, but passed surrounded by his loving family. We will greatly miss him, but he will continue to live in our hearts.
Special thanks to caretaker/friend Larry Smith, UT hospice nurses Stephanie & Autumn, friends & family for meals, phone calls, & especially the prayers.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a call at convenience held at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 12:00-8:00PM. A private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Officiating are Ace Cooper & Dr. Alan Price. Pallbearers: Travis Smith, Tyler Price, Tanner Branam, Hayden Smith, Justin Denton, Jeff Kirk. In lieu of flowers donations made be made in his name to: Beaver Dam Baptist Church: 4328 E. Emory Road: Knoxville, TN 37938. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com