Charles Bryan "Cal" Gillespie
Charles "Cal" Bryan Gillespie

Seymour - Charles "Cal" Bryan Gillespie, 87 years old, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday June 9, 2020. He passed peacefully in his favorite recliner exactly the way he'd hoped.

He had waiting on him at the gates of Eternity his parents; Bryan B. and Georgia

Gillespie, his step-father Lee McClellan, granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Gillespie, daughter-in-law Debra Gillespie and brother-in-law Larry Ledford.

He leaves behind to carry on his legacy his loving wife of 63 years Barbara Gillespie; sister Winnie Ledford and brother Doug Varney; son Bryan (Cindy Hendrickson) Gillespie, daughter Gigi (Greg) Householder, son Bob (Marsha) Gillespie; grandchildren Josh (Megan) Gillespie, Buck (Chris) Householder, Renee (Shane) Carlson, Brianne (Aaron) Davis; great-grandchildren Bailey (Micah) Baker, Rachael Swidan, Levi Carlson, Charles Bryce Householder, Blakelyn Householder, Olen Carlson, Easton Gillespie, Waylon Carlson, River Davis and Koleson Davis. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was an amazing father, dad and papaw to many, and loved by everyone he met.

Cal's family will receive friends on June 12, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Oak City Baptist Church, 211 Main Street, Seymour, TN 37865, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will gather once more on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 for an Entombment Service. Services will be officiated by Pastor Chris Kendall and Rev. Jim Malone. Online condolences can be made to the family at berryhighlandsouth.com. Memorials may be made to Oak City Baptist Church Building Fund in Cal's name.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
