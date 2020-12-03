Charles (Chuck) Bullard



Knoxville - Charles (Chuck) Bullard, 75, passed away on November 9, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was proceeded in death by parents, AJ and Reba Bullard; brothers, James Bullard, Roger Bullard, Wayne Bullard and stepson, Russell Neill. He is survived by wife, Peggy; brothers, Wade Bullard and Willie Bullard; sister, Beverly Taylor; children Michael Bullard and Susan Watkins; step sons, Chuck Neill and Robb Neill. He was retired from the military, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Services were private and held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN. Donations in his memory may be made to Mission of Hope, PO Box 51824, Knoxville, TN 37950. (Serving Rural Appalachia) or by phone (865)584 7571 or online.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store