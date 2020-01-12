Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Royston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Clyde Royston Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Clyde Royston Jr. Obituary
Charles Clyde Royston, Jr.

Knoxville - Charles Clyde Royston, Jr. - age 90, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Charlie was a band member of the United States Air force and a Xerox salesman for more than 30 years. In his spare time he was a drummer in his jazz ensemble, loved building model airplanes, tinkering around with various sports cars and going on mall walks to visit different folks and give out his sugar free candy. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clyde Royston and Mildred Campbell Royston of Erwin, TN; his wife, Kathy Shelton Royston; daughter, Chris R. Thompson; brother Robert A. Royston. He is survived by his granddaughter, Laura Thompson and husband Jake Kornegay. The family would like to give a special thanks to Laine Boener and Connie Bishop for taking care of Charlie during his later years. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials in Charlie's name may be to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -