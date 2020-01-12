|
|
Charles Clyde Royston, Jr.
Knoxville - Charles Clyde Royston, Jr. - age 90, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Charlie was a band member of the United States Air force and a Xerox salesman for more than 30 years. In his spare time he was a drummer in his jazz ensemble, loved building model airplanes, tinkering around with various sports cars and going on mall walks to visit different folks and give out his sugar free candy. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Clyde Royston and Mildred Campbell Royston of Erwin, TN; his wife, Kathy Shelton Royston; daughter, Chris R. Thompson; brother Robert A. Royston. He is survived by his granddaughter, Laura Thompson and husband Jake Kornegay. The family would like to give a special thanks to Laine Boener and Connie Bishop for taking care of Charlie during his later years. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials in Charlie's name may be to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020