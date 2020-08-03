1/1
Charles Crippen
Charles Crippen

Charles most widely known as 'Crip' or 'June' Crippen was born May 20, 1949, he transitioned into his new life July 31, 2020. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Nell Rose Martin. Three brothers', a sister and his aunt, Opha Betty Hall.

He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted daughter, Mrs. Cherry (Stephen) McMahan, one grandson, Mr. Bryan (Stevie) Tillery Jr and one great-granddaughter Tayla Tillery. Brothers James (Natalie), Eddie Crippen; Sisters Charlene Parton, Carol Crippen, Debbie (Franklin III) Young. A host of other relatives and friends.

A private service was held by the Muslim Community of Knoxville on August 4, 2020.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
