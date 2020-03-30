Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Watson's Chapel Cemetery (meet at 10:45 a.m.)
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Duncan Obituary
Charles D. Duncan

Knoxville - Charles D. Duncan, passed away at his home peacefully, surrounded by family on March 29, 2020. He retired from the USAF. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Roy and Stella Duncan and brother Hollis Duncan. Survived by daughter Debbie (Michael) Turner of Salem, VA; sons Keith (Melinda) Duncan of Memphis, TN and Kenny Duncan of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Kyle (Pat) Duncan of Sharps Chapel, TN; sister Jean Johnson of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law Peggy Duncan of Tazewell, TN. Special thank you to caregiver Trish Perry and also to all the staff at Suncrest Hospice. Friends and family may call at their convenience between 9:00am and 5:00pm Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Watson's Chapel Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service, Rev. Tommy Russell officiating. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -