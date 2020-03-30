|
Charles D. Duncan
Knoxville - Charles D. Duncan, passed away at his home peacefully, surrounded by family on March 29, 2020. He retired from the USAF. Preceded in death by parents Rev. Roy and Stella Duncan and brother Hollis Duncan. Survived by daughter Debbie (Michael) Turner of Salem, VA; sons Keith (Melinda) Duncan of Memphis, TN and Kenny Duncan of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother Kyle (Pat) Duncan of Sharps Chapel, TN; sister Jean Johnson of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law Peggy Duncan of Tazewell, TN. Special thank you to caregiver Trish Perry and also to all the staff at Suncrest Hospice. Friends and family may call at their convenience between 9:00am and 5:00pm Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Watson's Chapel Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service, Rev. Tommy Russell officiating. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020