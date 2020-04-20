Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tatham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Tatham


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Tatham Obituary
Charles D. Tatham

Loudon - Charles D. Tatham - age 92 of Loudon, passed away suddenly April 18, 2020. He was born in Andrews, NC, November 6, 1927 to the late Claude M. Tatham, Sr. and Madge Hartness Tatham. He served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring from the U. S. Air Force with 21 years of service and also serving 2 years in the U. S. Navy. Charles retired from Nelson's Oldsmobile in Lenoir City. His hobbies were antiques and going to his flea market.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Janet Spurling; brothers: Jim, David, Claude Tatham, Jr., Thomas, and Jim Tatham; sisters: Martha West, Agatha McAfee and Ann Bradshaw; stepson, Arlos Wayne Dodson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Tatham; his beloved pets, Sadie and Pete; step daughters: Debra Dodson, Donna Fritts and husband, Gary, and Wanda Maynard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Bill, Daniel Randy and Charles Danny Tatham; sister, Mary along with many nieces, nephews, friends.

Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with Rev. Rick Harrell officiating. All friends and family are welcome.

Memorial donations may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -