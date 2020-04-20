|
|
Charles D. Tatham
Loudon - Charles D. Tatham - age 92 of Loudon, passed away suddenly April 18, 2020. He was born in Andrews, NC, November 6, 1927 to the late Claude M. Tatham, Sr. and Madge Hartness Tatham. He served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring from the U. S. Air Force with 21 years of service and also serving 2 years in the U. S. Navy. Charles retired from Nelson's Oldsmobile in Lenoir City. His hobbies were antiques and going to his flea market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Janet Spurling; brothers: Jim, David, Claude Tatham, Jr., Thomas, and Jim Tatham; sisters: Martha West, Agatha McAfee and Ann Bradshaw; stepson, Arlos Wayne Dodson.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Tatham; his beloved pets, Sadie and Pete; step daughters: Debra Dodson, Donna Fritts and husband, Gary, and Wanda Maynard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Bill, Daniel Randy and Charles Danny Tatham; sister, Mary along with many nieces, nephews, friends.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with Rev. Rick Harrell officiating. All friends and family are welcome.
Memorial donations may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020