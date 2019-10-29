Services
Alder Funeral Home
Charles David Holman Obituary
Charles David Holman

Charles David Holman, age 68, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Heritage Center Nursing Home. He was a 1970 Alumni of Rule High School Golden Bears. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thomas Holman and Opal Holman; brothers, Bruce, Donald, and Billy Holman; sister, Shirley Rodgers.

Survivors include his son, Derek Holman; brother, George Michael Holman; brother-in-law, Butch Rodgers; countless nieces, nephews, and a host of friends from the Westview Community and Wa-Ni Village Community.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
