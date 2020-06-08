Dr. Charles Douglas Earl Sr.
Halls - Dr. Charles Douglas Earl Sr. was born on October 17, 1930, and died on June 7, 2020. Dr. Earl was preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years, Christine. She passed away on November 19, 2009. His second wife, Joan, passed away on November 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Becky, son Doug, and grandsons Douglas and Nicholas, and great-granddaughter Skyla. Dr. Earl had five brothers, Jack, Pete, D.C., James, and Clyde to precede him in death. Surviving are two brothers, Eulas (Virginia) and Alvis David (Sharon), and one sister, Sally. Dr. Earl is also survived by three step sons, Tim (Cindy), Stan (Ginger), Steve (Stacy), and one step daughter, Elaine (Don). Dr. Earl served as a pastor of six Southern Baptist churches, was director of missions for one association, and finished out his ministry by serving 20 years as a pastor/associate pastor of Beaver Dam Baptist Church at Halls in Knoxville. He had a total of 62 years in the ministry. Dr. Earl served sixteen years on the Executive Board of the Tennessee Baptist Convention, and as a moderator in Knox, Loudon, Holston, Cumberland Gap, and Grainger associations. Dr. Earl will lie in state at Beaver Dam Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A worship service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Alan Price, Rev. Gary Gerhardt, and Rev. Michael Bundon officiating. Interment will be in the Roseberry Baptist Church Cemetery the following morning at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. If you would like to remember Dr. Earl and honor his Lord, you may do so by giving a donation to the Beaver Dam Baptist Church Future Needs Fund. Thank you.
Online condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.