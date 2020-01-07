|
|
Charles E. "Chuck" Brown
Knoxville - Charles E. "Chuck" Brown, age 68 of Knoxville passed away January 6, 2020. Chuck was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was employed with Knox County Schools for several years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Albert "Luke" Brown and Genevieve Smith Brown, and sister, Sue Branam.
Survived by his children, Adrian Kilpatrick and husband, Michael, Charles "Chad" Brown and Alisha, and William "Luke" Brown; granddaughters, Haleigh Brown, Isabella Kilpatrick and Elizabeth Kilpatrick; siblings: Shirley Cooper, Jim Brown, Brenda Fleming and husband, Mike, Linda Weaver, Bobby Lynn Brown, David Brown and wife, Cindy, Dianne Martin and husband, Bob, Alice Dorsey and husband, Darrell, Connie Brown, Joyce Helton, and Wesley Brown; many nieces and nephews, and ex-wife, Lucinda Rivers.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 17th at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Military honors will be conferred by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020