Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Browning Sr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles E. Browning Sr. Obituary
Charles E. Browning Sr.

Knoxville - Charles E. Browning Sr. passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2019. He was a graduate from Tennessee School for the Deaf class of 1973. He was named in the TSD football Hall of Fame as Deaf Player of the Decade for 1970-1980. He loved his family, friends and deaf community fiercely. He is preceded in death by parents Sam and Imogene Browning, brothers Bobby and David Browning. He is survived by son Chuck Browning Jr., wife Angela, grandson Benjamin. Daughter Kelly McGinnis and husband Donnie, granddaughters Aubrey and Hayden. Former wife Ann Browning and step daughter Shay VanRaalte and family. Brother Bill (Linda), Sister Anna, and several special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday June 8, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at Berry Highland South Funeral Home with a short service to follow immediately after at the gravesite, in lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now