Charles E. Browning Sr.
Knoxville - Charles E. Browning Sr. passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2019. He was a graduate from Tennessee School for the Deaf class of 1973. He was named in the TSD football Hall of Fame as Deaf Player of the Decade for 1970-1980. He loved his family, friends and deaf community fiercely. He is preceded in death by parents Sam and Imogene Browning, brothers Bobby and David Browning. He is survived by son Chuck Browning Jr., wife Angela, grandson Benjamin. Daughter Kelly McGinnis and husband Donnie, granddaughters Aubrey and Hayden. Former wife Ann Browning and step daughter Shay VanRaalte and family. Brother Bill (Linda), Sister Anna, and several special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday June 8, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at Berry Highland South Funeral Home with a short service to follow immediately after at the gravesite, in lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation at amyloidosis.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 7, 2019