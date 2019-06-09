|
|
Charles E. Ellis
Knoxville - Charles E. Ellis, born October 19, 1956 in Detroit, MI, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Knoxville, TN after a long battle with cancer. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lou and Robert Ellis, grandma, Della Bush; sisters, Alma Qualls, Della Barber, and Brenda Geller. He is survived by sons, Charles R. Ellis and Derek Ellis; brothers, Steven and Robert George Ellis Jr.; sisters, Patricia Ann Miller and Polly Milligan; 5 grandchildren, Abigail, Austin, Kyler, Kenzie, and Konner; special niece, Christina Branam as well as several nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Special thank you to Dr. Brad Flaming and staff and U.T. Hospice. Charles family will have a memorial service Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019