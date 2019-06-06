Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodlawn Christian Church
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Woodlawn Christian Church
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
Veteran's Cemetery
Charles E. Hathaway

Knoxville - Charles Eugene Hathaway, 96, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 peacefully

at home. He was a WW II veteran and retired construction engineer from TVA. He was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church. Survived by wife Marie Johnson Hathaway of 73 years, three daughters, Carole H. Bolling (Bill), Knoxville; Sharon Ford, Terre Haute, IN; Debbie Smith (Tommy) of Knoxville, 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Receiving will be held Sunday, June 9 at Woodlawn Christian Church from 3-5 pm, service following. Burial will be Monday, June 10 at Veteran's Cemetery on John Sevier. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woodlawn Christian Church, 4339 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville or Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019
