Charles E. "Buster" Nicley
Charles E. "Buster" Nicley

Washburn - Charles Edward (Buster) Nicley-age 68 of Washburn was born May 14, 1952 passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel Nicley; brother, Jim Nicley and an Infant brother and sister.

Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Susie Nicley; daughters, Melissa (Rodney) Melton of Tazewell; Amy Setsor and Shane Livesay of Morristown; son, Richard (Dedra) Nicley of Washburn; grandchildren, Allison Byrne, Cory Melton, Megan Stalans and Cameron Setsor; great-children, Neyland and Axle Melton; step-grandchildren, Brett, Brittany, Blake and Bryan Byrne; great-great-grandchildren, Alec and Jaxon Byrne. Brothers, Leon (Doc) and Roger Nicley; sisters, Mary Miller, Louise Mabe, Bobby Heath, Kay Nicley, Loretta Graves, Patsy Munsey, Cathy Bunch and Peggy Skellinger. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral service 11 A.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Reverend Randy Beeler officiating with music by Darrell Williams. Interment will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Washburn. Pallbearers: Cameron Setsor, Cory Melton, Joedan Bailey, Dave Munsey, Charlie Painter, Bryan Byrne. Honorary pallbearers: Nephews. The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
