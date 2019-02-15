Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Service
Following Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
View Map
Inurnment
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Charles "Chuck" E. Norman Jr.

Powell, TN

Charles E. Norman Jr. "Chuck", age 54 of Powell, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Survived by parents Ed and Carolyn Norman and sisters Karen (Jason) Jordan and Sherri (Steve) Webb, and 10 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to

follow, Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2:00pm inurnment. Please leave online

condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
