Charles "Chuck" E. Norman Jr.
Powell, TN
Charles E. Norman Jr. "Chuck", age 54 of Powell, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Survived by parents Ed and Carolyn Norman and sisters Karen (Jason) Jordan and Sherri (Steve) Webb, and 10 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 6:00-7:00 pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to
follow, Pastor Clarence Sexton officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45pm Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 2:00pm inurnment. Please leave online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019