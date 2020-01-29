|
|
Charles "Charlie" E. Rash
Knoxville - Charles "Charlie" E. Rash, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. Charlie was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church, and was a long-time employee of Long's Drug Store in Bearden and Sequoyah Drug Store where he was in charge of Rx deliveries to customers. Charlie is survived by his brother Howard Rash, wife, and his sister Betty Lou Dunnaway, along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 9:30 am, Friday, January 31, 2020, East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Highway with the Rev. Andy Ferguson officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans' Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 pm following the interment at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020