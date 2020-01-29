Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery
Gov. John Sevier Highway
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Rash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. "Charlie" Rash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. "Charlie" Rash Obituary
Charles "Charlie" E. Rash

Knoxville - Charles "Charlie" E. Rash, age 73, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. Charlie was a member of Church Street United Methodist Church, and was a long-time employee of Long's Drug Store in Bearden and Sequoyah Drug Store where he was in charge of Rx deliveries to customers. Charlie is survived by his brother Howard Rash, wife, and his sister Betty Lou Dunnaway, along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 9:30 am, Friday, January 31, 2020, East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery, Gov. John Sevier Highway with the Rev. Andy Ferguson officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans' Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 pm following the interment at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -