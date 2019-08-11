|
Charles E. Smith
Knoxville - Smith, Charles E., age 55 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was employed by Cintas for over 16 years and a TSSAA referee for many years in High School Football. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Bettye Smith; brother David Smith and sister Patricia Smith. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Debbie Smith; daughter Patty Myers; grandson Samuel Myers; granddaughter Charleigh Cross; brothers Christopher (Barbara) Smith and Phillip (Fern) Smith; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Steve and Lori Davis, and Becky Davis, special lifelong friends Jay Jenkins and Steve Trewhitt, and TSSAA best friend Tracey Wheeler and a host of other friends, several nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019