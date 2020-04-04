|
|
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Johnnie Wade. He leaves his wife Mattie B. Wade, and sisters: Jamesena (Wade) Nolan, Mattie (Wade) Hines, and Brenda Green. Children: Charlene Jones (Cincinnati, OH), Charles Butler (Knoxville, TN), Izetta Gayles (New Port, VA), and Pamela Hunt (Knoxville, TN). Sister-in-laws: Ann Sargent and Eula Skaggs and a host of nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Todd Ricks (Nashville), Eric Jones (Nashville, TN), Natasha Reliford (Cincinnati, OH), Terrance Jones (Cincinnati, OH), and Charnise Reliford (Cincinnati, OH). Great grandchildren: Eric Jones, Jr., Erwin Jones, Mauricia Evans-Reliford, and Essence Reliford Jamesena Nolan's children: Johnnie Cleamons (niece), Fydoreya Wade (niece), Tirice Wade Tirice Wade (nephew), and Shawn Warren Paine (niece).
A celebration of life service will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020