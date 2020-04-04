Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Wade McMahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Wade McMahan Obituary
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Johnnie Wade. He leaves his wife Mattie B. Wade, and sisters: Jamesena (Wade) Nolan, Mattie (Wade) Hines, and Brenda Green. Children: Charlene Jones (Cincinnati, OH), Charles Butler (Knoxville, TN), Izetta Gayles (New Port, VA), and Pamela Hunt (Knoxville, TN). Sister-in-laws: Ann Sargent and Eula Skaggs and a host of nieces and nephews. Grandchildren: Todd Ricks (Nashville), Eric Jones (Nashville, TN), Natasha Reliford (Cincinnati, OH), Terrance Jones (Cincinnati, OH), and Charnise Reliford (Cincinnati, OH). Great grandchildren: Eric Jones, Jr., Erwin Jones, Mauricia Evans-Reliford, and Essence Reliford Jamesena Nolan's children: Johnnie Cleamons (niece), Fydoreya Wade (niece), Tirice Wade Tirice Wade (nephew), and Shawn Warren Paine (niece).

A celebration of life service will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -