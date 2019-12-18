|
|
Charles Edward Brown, Sr.
Knoxville - Charles Edward Brown, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Born October 27, 1955 to George Wilson Brown and Alice Mae DeWise Brown in Knoxville, TN, "Charlie Brown" was known as the best mechanic in town. He retired from the Knox County Property Assessor's Office after many years of dedicated service.
Preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Albert and Kenneth Brown.
Survived by children, Charles, Jr. (Tracey) and Alaisha Brown; grandchildren, Troy Woodard, Jr., Tanyra Brown and Dameya Griffin; special devoted life partner, Sharon Kellogg; stepchildren, Derek (Terri) and Dominic Kellogg; sisters, Joyce (David) Foster, Charlotte Brown and Janice (Robert) Price; brother, Stephen Brown; nieces, Davida Foster, Katina Brabson and Nityha Brown; nephews, Tyson Brown, Keith Brabson, Jamaal Henry and Dwight Foster; best friend, Andrew Dix.
Friday, December 20, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914. Reverend Dr. Cleo A. Brooks, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019