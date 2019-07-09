Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Costner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Costner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Costner Obituary
Charles Edward Costner

Knoxville - Charles Edward Costner, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired as an engineer from Y-12. He was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church and an avid UT and Dallas Football fan. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Rufus C. Costner, and mother and step-father, Lois and Virgil Harmon. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann Costner; children, Stephen Costner and wife, Linda Carol, Ginger Farmer and husband, Larry Wayne, and Jeffrey Costner and wife, Fely; grandchildren, LeighAnne Brock, Jeremy Wayne Farmer, Joshua E. Costner, Jessica Costner, and Kimberly McGowan; great-grandchild, Ila Costner. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 5-8pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Thursday, July 11th beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Richter officiating. Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Costner family and invites you to view and sign the family guestbook at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Download Now