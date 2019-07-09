|
Charles Edward Costner
Knoxville - Charles Edward Costner, age 82, passed away on Sunday, July 7th, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired as an engineer from Y-12. He was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church and an avid UT and Dallas Football fan. Charles is preceded in death by his father, Rufus C. Costner, and mother and step-father, Lois and Virgil Harmon. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann Costner; children, Stephen Costner and wife, Linda Carol, Ginger Farmer and husband, Larry Wayne, and Jeffrey Costner and wife, Fely; grandchildren, LeighAnne Brock, Jeremy Wayne Farmer, Joshua E. Costner, Jessica Costner, and Kimberly McGowan; great-grandchild, Ila Costner. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 5-8pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will be conducted at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Thursday, July 11th beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Richter officiating. Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Costner family and invites you to view and sign the family guestbook at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 9 to July 10, 2019