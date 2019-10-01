|
Charles Edward Gaut, Sr.
Knoxville - Gaut, Charles Edward, Sr., age 91 of Knoxville, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home, Sept. 29, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Born on August 28, 1928 to the late Joseph and Lou Gaut of Strawberry Plains. He was married to the love of his life, Ella Denney Gaut for 64 years. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church, Knoxville. Charles served in the U. S. Air Force stationed in Greenland because "he must have made someone mad." Charles was employed at Union Carbide Y12 for 35 years as a supervisor where he worked in many hazardous conditions. In 1986 he was elected to the Knoxville City Council serving the 3rd District well. In recent years he lived at Sherrill Hills Retirement Community where he met the second love of his life, Mickey Yeary. During his years at Sherrill Hills, he made many new friends. He loved his bean bag team, "Charlie's Angels", beating everyone in checkers and watching the scorekeeper so he didn't get pencil whipped. Charles was known by everyone as a true gentleman up to his final days, even offering the nurse the first lick of the popsicle she just gave him. He was a good man.
Charles is survived by daughter Teresa "Tere" Atwater, son and daughter-in-law, Charlie Gaut and Martha Gaut; grandchildren, Michael Denney Gaut and Emily Irene Gamblin and husband, Locke Ray Gamblin.
The family gives heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the 7th floor at U.T. Medical Center who cared for Charles in his final days with compassion, kindness and dignity.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm with a celebration of Life immediately following at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 with Rev. Pam Neal officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Knoxville, Youth Department, 510 West Main Street, 37902. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019