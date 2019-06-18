|
|
Charles Edward Green
Maynardville - Charles Green - He often said, "Everybody wants to go to Heaven, but nobody wants to die." And on June 15, 2019, Charles Edward Green, loving husband and father of two children, went to Heaven at the age of 70 in Maynardville. Charlie was born on January 15, 1949 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Roy and Willnette Green. In 1970 his son, Johnathon Edward was born. He married Kimberly (Kim) Jones 31 years ago and raised one son together, Samuel Roy. Charlie had many passions including motorcycles, 60's & 70's R&B music and hamburgers. Incidentally, "Hamburger" was his nickname growing up. His mother always had them ready for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He worked in banking and finance in Tennessee and Virginia for more than 40 years, but was most dedicated to the Roanoke Rescue Mission in Southwest Virginia as a volunteer and then as an alcohol and drug coach where he could give back to those who struggled with addiction as he did for nearly 30 years. At the age of 42 God saved him from a life of drugs and alcohol and allowed him to live a different and free life. He recognized "One Day at a Time" as his lifeline and gave his time for others in the church, The Walk to Emmaus, as a Youth Leader at Litz Manor Baptist in Kingsport and First Baptist in Roanoke, Virginia, the jail ministry and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Roanoke, Virginia, where he lived for 21 years. He survived this life with resounding stubbornness, but with an understanding it takes to accept the things you cannot change, but to change the things you can and the wisdom to know the difference.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Roy; mother, Willnette; and brother, Johnny Mack. He is survived by his wife, Kim, his two children, John and Sam; grandson, Johnathon; and great granddaughter, Adilynn.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to follow with Reverend Jonge Tate and Chaplin Phil Gross officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 to go in procession to Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Virginia or Knoxville, Tennessee. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Charlie Green. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019