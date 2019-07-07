|
|
Charles "Chuck" Edward Jensen
Naples - Charles was born January 3, 1948 in Estherville, IA and passed away at home on June 28, 2019 in Naples, FL. Charles spent his early years on a farm near Ringsted and graduated from Ringsted High School. He attended Iowa State University in Ames. Charles was a true entrepreneur who started successful businesses which he eventually sold. He had many and varied interests, and was very kind and generous. He was an instrument-rated pilot, owned several planes over the years and took great pleasure in flying. Chuck loved the many Brittany Spaniels he owned. He also frequently entertained his family and others with his wonderful wit.
Besides Ames, Chuck also lived in Virginia, Maryland and Knoxville, TN. He was given the Sacid Sarge Ozker Award in 2011 by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Nuclear Engineering Division, which recognizes distinguished service and eminent achievement in the commercialization of nuclear power/energy with particular emphasis in the field of radioactive waste management. A few years ago he retired to Naples, FL where he continued to be involved in varied business ventures.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Linda and daughter Kasey (Mike) McCormick and grandchildren Kieran and James. Chuck is survived by sisters Mary (Ralph) Johnston of Florence AZ, Linda Jensen of Tucson AZ, Diane (Barb) Jensen of Columbus OH, Joan Jensen of Rochester MN, sisters-in-law Donna (Don) Jensen of Ringsted and Sue (Jim) Jensen of Cedar Rapids, one uncle, Brick Tindal of Graettinger, and several nieces and nephews, many cousins and numerous other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harry and Mabel (Tindall) Jensen. Others preceding him in death are brothers, Donald and James and infant brother David. He was also preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation and services will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at the Henry Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a short memorial service and story-telling at 1:45 PM. Interment of the cremains will follow immediately at St Jacob's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Leukemia Research Foundation or .
