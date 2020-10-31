1/1
Charles Edward Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Edward Mills

Strawberry Plains - Charles Edward Mills, age 78, of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith and was a farmer all of his life. He was also an avid hunter. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda Mae Mills; parents, Louie H. and Eula Mills; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Charlene Dalton (Colbia), Eddie Mills (Jeanette), Roger Mills (Felicia), Kay Clarkson (Billy), Cricket Noe (Matt), Donna Phillips (Dwayne),; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Mills; sisters, Debbie Roberts, Glenda Thornhill; special uncle, Roland Brock; and many nieces and nephews. Charles will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. Graveside interment service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Pollard Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Garland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892

www.farrarfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrar Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved