Charles Edward Mills
Strawberry Plains - Charles Edward Mills, age 78, of Strawberry Plains, TN passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith and was a farmer all of his life. He was also an avid hunter. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Wanda Mae Mills; parents, Louie H. and Eula Mills; and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Charlene Dalton (Colbia), Eddie Mills (Jeanette), Roger Mills (Felicia), Kay Clarkson (Billy), Cricket Noe (Matt), Donna Phillips (Dwayne),; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Mills; sisters, Debbie Roberts, Glenda Thornhill; special uncle, Roland Brock; and many nieces and nephews. Charles will lie in state from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home. Graveside interment service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Pollard Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Garland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
