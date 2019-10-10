Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Charles Edward (Charlie) Phillips


1934 - 2019
Charles Edward (Charlie) Phillips Obituary
Charles Edward (Charlie) Phillips

Clinton - Charles Edward (Charlie) Phillips of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Charles was born on January 10, 1934 in Hawkins County. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Tusculum College and then pursued a broadcasting career. Charlie was known as "The Voice of the Dragons" for more than thirty years, and later built, owned and operated WXVO in Oliver Springs, Tennessee before retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents William Crawford and Blanche Anderson Phillips and father and mother in law Raymond and Wilma Rader.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Charlotte Rader Phillips, daughter Terri Hazlehurst (Mikell) of Memphis, Marrianne Holt (Mike) of Knoxville, and Jill Turbyville (Jerry) of Oak Ridge, sister Shirley Phillips (Sam Myers), brothers in law David Rader and Billy Rader, sisters in law Mona Thacker and Debbie Collins. He was so very proud of his grandchildren Mikell Hazlehurst (Lindsay), Charles Edward "Chad" Hazlehurst (Erica) both of Nashville, Jeremiah, Maggie and Charlie Turbyville of Oak Ridge.

The family wishes to extend special gratitude to Dr. James Bienvenu and Nurse Donna at University Urology, Amedysis Home Health, Amedysis Hospice, and caregiver Sandy Foster for their special attention during our father's illness.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, October 12th from 2:00-3:00 with the funeral service to follow. The family will have a private graveside service at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Clinton where Charles was a longtime member or to the . Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
