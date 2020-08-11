Charles Eugene (Gene) Caldwell



Charles Eugene (Gene) Caldwell, 72, passed away July 31st, 2020, at the Northside Hospital Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia. He was born January 27th, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of Ralph Charles Caldwell and Minta Thelma (Thelma) Andrews Caldwell of Jefferson County, Tennessee. Gene attended Fountain City Elementary School and Knoxville Central High School, where he was a member of the Latin Club, the French Club, the Key Club, the Beta Club, Ben's Men, and the tennis team, along with winning the Algebra I cup and being a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. He was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of King College in Bristol, Tennessee where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and was a member of the soccer team. He was a graduate of Auburn University where he earned a Master of Science degree in Mathematics. He had a successful career in the computer industry, including working as a systems programmer at the University of Tennessee. He was a senior software engineer for IBM, for Hitachi Data Systems, and for Equifax, all in Atlanta. He was especially an advocate for the C++ programming language. He read books ravenously, including science fiction, fantasy, chess, science, philosophy, math, computer science, and politics. He felt that everyone should read the Lord of the Rings trilogy at least once per year, and he was a strong chess player. He collected stamps, guitars, rocks and gems, and crystal radio sets. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the Smoky Mountains and Norris Lake. He was an advocate for social justice and environmental causes. His family's farm in Jefferson County near New Market has been in the family since 1792. Along with his brother Tommy, he was actively engaged in maintaining and preserving the land as an active family farm. He was a lifelong fan of University of Tennessee sports, especially football, basketball, and women's basketball and he was active on many online forums for Tennessee sports. He was preceded in death by: his parents; cousin, Richard Andrews. He is survived by his wife, Eugenia Davis (Ginny) Smith who he met at an Amnesty International meeting; brother Thomas (Tommy) Caldwell and sister-in-law Patricia (Patty) Caldwell of Bristol, nieces Karen (Jake) Coleman and Susan (Ryan) Roosen; cousins Linda Andrews Samper and Barbara Andrews (Martin) Webster; and brothers-in-law Pete and Theo Smith. His ashes will be scattered at a number of his favorite places, including the family farm in Jefferson County and Cades Cove.









