Charles Eugene Humphrey
Charles Eugene Humphrey, age 79, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Community Hospital East of Indianapolis. He was born July 20,1940 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Marion Jasper Humphrey and Ollie Martha Mills Humphrey. Eugene worked in the Dairy Industry at the Borden Dairy then the Kroger Dairy where he retired. He also worked at Mike Sells, Merico Incorporated and Crossroad Farms Dairy. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #135 and a supporter of the University of Tennessee.
He is survived by a brother Bartley Humphrey and a sister Evelyn Gipson and several nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his mother and father and brothers Joe Humphrey and Louis Humphrey and sisters Lula Pearl Kirby and Nadine Mays.
Friends may gather on Friday October 25,2019 from 4 PM until 7 PM at Hendryx Mortuary Cumberland Chapel, 11636 E Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46229. Family and friends may also gather at the Weaver Funeral Home in Knoxville TN on Sunday October 27,2019 from 11 AM until 1 PM with burial to follow at New Gray Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com or to the Hendryx Mortuaries ' Facebook page. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019