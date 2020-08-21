1/1
Charles Evatt
Knoxville - Charles Neal Evatt, age 87 of South Knoxville, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his family Thursday, August 20, 2020. Charles served his country and his community serving in the United States Army, Air Force Reserve, and then retired from the Knoxville Police Department as the Assistant Chief of Police. Charles enjoyed watching all sports, especially UT football and basketball with friends and family. He was a kind and gentle man of integrity who loved his family well.

Left to mourn his passing are his loving wife and care giver, Joyce Sorrells Evatt; sons, Stephen Evatt and Mark Evatt; grandson, Riley Evatt all of Knoxville; nephew, Larry Spangler of Panama City, FL., special friends of the family, Toni Simmons and Leesa Law; honorary granddaughters, who were the first to call him Poppi, Alex Simmons, Tori Lawhorn (Blake), Ranay Simmons and Janae Simmons.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Wahid T. Hanna M.D., his staff and the staff of UT Medical Center Hospice.

No funeral services will be held as it was Charles's wish to be cremated and that his estate be used for others, rather than himself. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any local charity. Berry Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and invites friends to share fond memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
