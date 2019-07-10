Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pine Grove Presbyterian Church
Greenback, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. Roberts Obituary
Charles F. Roberts

Greenback - Charles F. Roberts, age 82, of Greenback passed away July 8, 2019. Charlie was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. He served honorably with the United States Army as a military policeman in the 521st while stationed in France. There, he represented the United States by playing in several basketball exhibition games, promoting good will between the U.S. and France. Charlie attended Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he was dearly loved by many for his kindness. He was active in the Greenback community and was a loyal supporter of the Greenback athletic programs. Charlie enjoyed attending games for many decades, coaching and watching his children and grandchildren play. Preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Kitty Finger Roberts; parents, Fred and Jenny Roberts; brothers, Lynn Roberts, Earl Roberts and Kenneth Roberts. Charlie is survived by his wife, Alma Evans and her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Polly and their son, Conner; Alma's daughter and son-in-law, Julee and Mark and their children, McKinley and Elijah. Charlie is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Maureen Roberts; daughter, Sharon Roberts; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Rick Lucier and their children, Lex and Laila; sister, Betty Roberts Tweedy and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 pm - 3 pm on Saturday, July 13th at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Greenback. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm. Rev. Ron Sabo will officiate. Graveside services will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Greenback School, Attention: Coach Angie Lucier, 6945 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742. All donations made will be given to the Greenback basketball program, something Charlie loved, as proven by the countless hours he spent volunteering by driving the team to camps and working in the concession stand. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now