|
|
Charles F. Roberts
Greenback - Charles F. Roberts, age 82, of Greenback passed away July 8, 2019. Charlie was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. He served honorably with the United States Army as a military policeman in the 521st while stationed in France. There, he represented the United States by playing in several basketball exhibition games, promoting good will between the U.S. and France. Charlie attended Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church, where he was dearly loved by many for his kindness. He was active in the Greenback community and was a loyal supporter of the Greenback athletic programs. Charlie enjoyed attending games for many decades, coaching and watching his children and grandchildren play. Preceded in death by his wife and the mother of his children, Kitty Finger Roberts; parents, Fred and Jenny Roberts; brothers, Lynn Roberts, Earl Roberts and Kenneth Roberts. Charlie is survived by his wife, Alma Evans and her son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Polly and their son, Conner; Alma's daughter and son-in-law, Julee and Mark and their children, McKinley and Elijah. Charlie is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Maureen Roberts; daughter, Sharon Roberts; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Rick Lucier and their children, Lex and Laila; sister, Betty Roberts Tweedy and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 pm - 3 pm on Saturday, July 13th at Pine Grove Presbyterian Church in Greenback. Funeral services will follow at 3 pm. Rev. Ron Sabo will officiate. Graveside services will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Greenback School, Attention: Coach Angie Lucier, 6945 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742. All donations made will be given to the Greenback basketball program, something Charlie loved, as proven by the countless hours he spent volunteering by driving the team to camps and working in the concession stand. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 10, 2019