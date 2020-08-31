Charles Foster Jr.
Charles Foster Jr., age 67 of Knoxville, born in Chicopee Massachusetts, went to his heavenly home on Monday, August 31, 2020. Member of Alder Springs Baptist Church in Maynardville. Preceded in death by Charles N. Foster Sr. Survived by wife, Sandra Foster; daughters Amanda (Mike) Bowman of Lexington, NC and Ashley (Brian) Parton of Knoxville, TN. Also survived by grandchildren Kendall, Matthew, and Kamryn Bowman and George Parton; mother Gloria Foster; brother Ron Foster; sister Cheryl (Jeff) Stocksett; brother and sister-in-law Rick and Sherry Russell; special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating with comforting words by Rick Russell. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, September 4, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Matthew Bowman, George Parton, Scott Howard, Tyler Foust, CJ Stocksett and Thomas John McGehee.