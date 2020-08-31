1/
Charles Foster Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Foster Jr.

Knoxville - Charles Foster Jr., age 67 of Knoxville, born in Chicopee Massachusetts, went to his heavenly home on Monday, August 31, 2020. Member of Alder Springs Baptist Church in Maynardville. Preceded in death by Charles N. Foster Sr. Survived by wife, Sandra Foster; daughters Amanda (Mike) Bowman of Lexington, NC and Ashley (Brian) Parton of Knoxville, TN. Also survived by grandchildren Kendall, Matthew, and Kamryn Bowman and George Parton; mother Gloria Foster; brother Ron Foster; sister Cheryl (Jeff) Stocksett; brother and sister-in-law Rick and Sherry Russell; special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating with comforting words by Rick Russell. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, September 4, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Matthew Bowman, George Parton, Scott Howard, Tyler Foust, CJ Stocksett and Thomas John McGehee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved