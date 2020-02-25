Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX
Charles G. Hagegeorge Obituary
Charles G. Hagegeorge

Knoxville - Charles G. Hagegeorge, age 84, of Knoxville, TN lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease on February 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orpheus & Lillian and his son Steven. He is survived by his daughter Christina, son-in-law Chris Russell-Jones, granddaughters Charlotte & Georgia, and his cousin Rosita Charalambous.

Chuck attended CCNY in New York and served in the Army from 1956 - 1958. He went on to get his masters in geology at the University of Tennessee and had a long career in the oil and gas industry.

We are comforted knowing that Chuck is now resting in peace.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 10 o'clock at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in the chapel. He will be laid to rest in the cemetery following the service. Military honors will be presented by the Army.

If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Mr. Hagegeorge, you may call Lilium Floral and Design at (817) 589-1566. Donations may be made to the in honor of Mr. Hagegeorge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
