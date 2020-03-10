|
|
Charles Garland Goosie, Jr.
Knoxville - Charles Garland Goosie, Jr., age 62, of Knoxville, TN left his earthly home and went to his Heavenly Home on February 27, 2020 at Tennova North Hospital. Born in Knoxville, TN to parents, Charles Garland Goosie, Sr and Mary Virginia Weisgarber Goosie. He was a member of North Knoxville Baptist Church. He was a 1976 graduate of Fulton High School. He was employed at Y-12, Oak Ridge, TN. He was avid Tennessee Volunteers and Fulton Falcon Fan. Preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother in law, Jeannie and David Lakin; father in law, Gene Moses; brother in law and sister in law, Howard and Angie Moses. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra Moses Goosie; loving children, Karen, Kevin and Jennifer, Keith and Terrie, and Kent Goosie; grandchildren, Taylor, Claire, Peyton, Sofia, Nathaniel, and Madison Goosie; sisters and brothers in law, Sara and Johnny Roach and Jody and Ted Lowe; mother in law, Lois Moses; sisters in law and brothers in law, Richard and Patti Moses, Donna and Marty Keith, and Rhonda and James Tarver. Several, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm at North Knoxville Baptist Church, 217 W. Oldham Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917. Masonic Service will be conducted by Burlington Lodge #763 at 7 pm. Celebration of Life will follow with Dave Gaddis and Rev. Ron Hutchens officiating. In lieu of Flowers please made donations to Tennessee Cancer Specialists, 7650 Dannaher Drive #100, Powell, TN 37849. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020