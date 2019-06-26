|
Charles Gary Morris
Powell - Charles Gary Morris - age 67 of Powell, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 24, 2019. Gary was a member of Community Baptist Church and a United States Navy Veteran. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, baseball and golfing.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Reva Morris. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy (White) Morris; son, Brandon Morris; sister, Pam (David) Edds; nephew, Daniel (Kristin) Edds; nieces, Miranda (Ryan) Welch, Kristen (Paul) Newby; and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow with Reverend Phillip Hayes officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, 7916 Pedigo Road, Knoxville, for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Charles Morris. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019