Charles H. Chance
Knoxville - Charles H. Chance, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Charlie began his career with TVA over 40 years ago as a home inspector in the 1970's. He returned to college in the early 1980's to gain knowledge in the increasing world of computers and technology and then was promoted to computer programmer. He loved his job and retired from TVA as a network administrator. Charlie grew up on the lakes of Tennessee helping his fathers' work as a zoologist. He was an avid outdoorsman before his health became an issue. Among many outdoor activities, boating, and camping ranked as his favorite while enjoying nature. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Edna Chance; wife, Karen Parks Chance. Survived by son, Allen Chance and wife Patti; daughter, Susan Chance Mintz and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Charles Enrique Chance, Alejandro James Chance, Paulo Santiago Chance, Thomas Jackson Mintz, Elijah Charles Mintz, Austin Dennis Norton; sister, Nancy Chance Mitchell and husband Kelvin; nephew, Nathan Brown. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5 - 7 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. The graveside service will be Thursday at 11 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Pastor Marcus Bates will officiate. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020