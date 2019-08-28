|
Charles H. Gilliland
Knoxville - Charles H. Gilliland, age 89, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Charles was a cryptographic operator in the United States Army, where he served during the Korean War. He was a long time member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. Charles enjoyed Farming, Engineering, Railroads, Ancestry, and looking at Maps. Preceded in death by wife, Eloise K Gilliland and son, Phillip Gilliland. Survived by daughter, Elizabeth Woodson, granddaughters, Grace, Faith, and Hope, son, David Gilliland. Family will receive from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Macedonia United Methodist Church with celebration of life to follow. Scott Turner to officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.sherwoodchapelmemorialgardens.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019