Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gilliland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles H. Gilliland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles H. Gilliland Obituary
Charles H. Gilliland

Knoxville - Charles H. Gilliland, age 89, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Charles was a cryptographic operator in the United States Army, where he served during the Korean War. He was a long time member of Macedonia United Methodist Church. Charles enjoyed Farming, Engineering, Railroads, Ancestry, and looking at Maps. Preceded in death by wife, Eloise K Gilliland and son, Phillip Gilliland. Survived by daughter, Elizabeth Woodson, granddaughters, Grace, Faith, and Hope, son, David Gilliland. Family will receive from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Macedonia United Methodist Church with celebration of life to follow. Scott Turner to officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.sherwoodchapelmemorialgardens.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now