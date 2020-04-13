|
Charles Halliburton
Alcoa - Charles Edward Halliburton, 80, formerly of Erin, TN passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Maryville, TN.
He was born April 17, 1939, son of James E. Halliburton and Marie Bullard Halliburton. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James Halliburton and Harold Halliburton; sisters Iris Browning and Sue Willbanks, wife Betty Halliburton, and long-time friend and companion Lucille Mazzocco.
Charles was proud to be a former Tennessee State police officer. He was especially proud that his only son chose a career in law enforcement as well. He was a man of many words and opinions, and his children are convinced Jesus has already heard his stories many times over. He loved University of Tennessee football, took great joy in matching wits with anyone on politics, and hated poor grammar. He was also an excellent cook, taking great pride in making his mama's banana pudding and baking bread for his children.
He is survived by daughters Pam (Ken) McGhee, Tracey (Sterling) van der Spuy, April (Charles) Slawson, and Alisa (Alex) Ramsey; and son Jason (Nicole) Halliburton; former sons-in-law Neville Scheevel and Doyle Shepherd; granddaughter Emily (Casey) Crook, grandsons Andy (Sabrina) Shepherd, Alex (Jackie) McGhee, Noah Halliburton, Zachary Peck, and Connor Peck; great-grandsons Marley Shepherd and Shane Shepherd, great-granddaughter Kalea Clayton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or .
