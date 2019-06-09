|
|
Charles Harold Lowery
Luttrell - Charles Harold Lowery - age 78 of Luttrell, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 7, 2019. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Lowery; parents, Dolly Arlene Hankins; step-father, Ira Hankins; and father, Joe Hill Lowery. Charles is survived by his daughters, Kelly (John) Holt, Elizabeth (Charles) Wolf, and Kristi (Patrick) Purdy; grandchildren, Amanda (Scottie) Atkins, Staci Saint Louis, Danielle Holt, Samantha Harris, Caffandra Purdy and Duncan Purdy; great grandchildren, Preston, Mackenzie, Bailee, Ella, Ricky, Aubree, Iwalani and Jason; and sister, Mary Jo Watson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Leon Nicley officiating and music provided by Chelsey Greene. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Charles Lowery. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 9 to June 10, 2019