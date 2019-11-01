|
Charles Haynes
Knoxville - Charles Franklin Haynes "Cobby",age 86,died peacefully at home on October 31, 2019. He was was born June 17, 1933 in Knoxville to Howard and Gladys Haynes. He grew up in the Marble City community. Many knew Cobby for his humorous witty personality. He had a heart of gold always willing to help others. His positive outlook and sense of humor remained with him to the end. A truly precious son,husband, father, and grandfather.
He served in the U S Army in Maryland. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 244. He owned and operated Sequoyah Hills service Center for 40 years before retiring. He loved his community and they loved him. After retiring his friends and neighbors made him honorary Mayor of Sequoyah Hills. A lifelong member of Marble City Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by first wife Joella Walden, sister Betty Hodge, brother Harry and granddaughter Ashley. He leaves behind his wife Madeline, sons Joe (Veronica),Mike ,John ,Charles (Cobby jr) and daughter Amanda (Bo Caldwell). Grandchildren Joey(Heather),Justin,Megan,Colby,Taylor Powell (David), Kendall and Kadi Caldwell and many great grandchildren.
A special thank you to Patrick with UT Hospice for the excellent loving compassionate care. The family will receive friends Monday, November 4, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919, from 5pm to 7pm and will have a celebration of life immediately following. Friends and family will meet at Berry Highland Memorial Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 12:45pm for a 1pm interment service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marble City Baptist Church. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019