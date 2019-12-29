|
Charles Henry Glick
Knoxville - Charles Henry Glick - age 82, of Knoxville went home to Heaven on Friday, December 27, 2019. Charles was a member of Pratt's Chapel Baptist Church and retired from ENCO after 30 plus years of service. Charles also was a veteran of the Army with 2 years of service in the Korean War. He is in no more pain but is missed so much by all who knew him. Especially by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Sidney and Thelma Glick; sister, Sonya Collins; aunt, Addie Mae Mowery; stepson, Charles Duncan; granddaughter, Sarah Duncan; and great grandson, Easton Henderson. Left still to love him is his loving wife, Mary Glick; children, Chuck (Mindi) Glick, Tim (Lisa) Duncan, Becky Mariles, Pame Goins, and Sandra (Thomas) Bounds; 17 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and special great granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brynleigh Drummer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Bridges Funeral Home on Thursday at 12:00PM to go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019