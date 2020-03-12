Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home
Fountain City, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home
Fountain City, TN
Burial
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Seven Islands Cemetery
Knoxville - Charles Hensley, age 73 of Knoxville passed away on March 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents James and Bonnie Hensley; sisters: Barbara (Jay) Anderson and Margaret (Hobert) Ray; brothers: David and Larry (Fuzz) Hensley; brother-in-law, Bill Hensley and special friend James. Survivors: wife, Anna Bell Hensley; children: Terry (Jennifer) Hensley, Darrell (April) Hensley and Kim (Wes) Estes; grandchildren: Josh, Tyler, Kirsten, Zachary, Dillon, Alexis, Kobe, Hannah and Lucas; great-grandchild: Kylee Beth; sister, Geneva Hensley; brothers: Jerry (Kitty) Hensley and Rick Hensley; sister-in-law, Kay Hensley; special friends: Chloe, Daniel, Cierra, Aubree, Audra, Grace, and JT. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the chapel of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, with a funeral service following at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held on Sunday at 2:00 PM in Seven Islands Cemetery. Pallbearers: Alfred, Rick, JT, Daniel Bandy, Daniel and Jerry. Everyone is asked to meet at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City by 1:15 PM to go in procession. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
