Charles Herbert Allen
Knoxville, TN
Charles Herbert Allen, age 86, of Knoxville and formerly Lexington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He attended Central Baptist Bearden and belonged to King's Men Sunday school class and the McDonald's Coffee Group. He served 3 and a half years in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Upon returning home, he continued to serve his community through various charities and non-profit organizations including as a board member of Remote Area Medical (RAM). He never forgot his humble roots in the midst of worldly success, giving generously to causes dedicated to caring for and uplifting the down-trodden and destitute. Possessed of a tireless entrepreneurial spirit, he started multiple businesses across the Southeast in varied industries including real estate, landscaping, food production, and
marketing. He believed in the American dream and he had a strong conviction in the power of education to transform lives. He did everything he could to provide his children and grandchildren with opportunities he never had. Charles Allen was a man of many accomplishments, but it was abundantly apparent that this was his greatest source of pride. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Nothing gave him more joy than family, to whom he was fiercely loyal. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence L. and Bessie Hurley Allen,
sisters, Mildred Wallace and Patricia Ritter, and brothers, Douglas Allen and Clarence Allen, Jr. Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Lois Phelps Allen, son, Dr. Charles Christopher Allen of Lexington, KY, daughter, Regina Allen Wallace (Dr. David Wallace) of Shelbyville, KY, grandchildren, Carrie Beth Wallace Candeto (John Candeto) of Philadelphia, PA, Patrick Allen Wallace (Megan Wallace) of Arlington, VA, Catherine Allen Fackler (Greg Fackler), Benjamin Christopher Allen, and Mary Kirk Allen, all of Lexington, KY. He is also survived by great-grandson, Conrad Earnest Candeto of Philadelphia, PA and sister, Betty Russell of Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel on Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 pm - 3:45 pm with a service to follow at 4:00 pm, Reverend Dr. Wade Bibb officiating. A private family interment will be held in Lexington, KY, officiated by Tom Reesor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4708 Papermill Dr. NW, Knoxville, TN 37909, the , 871 N Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909, or Central Baptist Church of Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019