Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
238 Fort Mill Highway
Fort Mill, SC
Charles Herbert Baggarly


1944 - 2019
Fort Mill, SC - Mr. Charles Herbert Baggarly, age 75, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home. He was born January 10, 1944 in Nashville, TN, a son of the late Tom Baggarly and Bela Duke Baggarly. Mr. Baggarly was an avid Tennessee football fan. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was passionate about watching his grandchildren play baseball. Mr. Baggarly is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Baggarly; two daughters,

Wendi Moffitt and her husband, Alan, and April Agosto and her husband, Lou; and three grandchildren, Bradley Moffitt, Jackson "JT" Agosto, and Eli Agosto. Mr. Baggarly was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tommy Baggarly; and a sister, Martha Buck.

The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mr. Baggarly will be 11:30 am, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 238 Fort Mill Highway, Fort Mill, SC 29707. Everyone is invited to a luncheon following the service in the fellowship hall. An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Baggarly.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019
