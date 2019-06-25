|
Charles Hodge
Rutledge - Charles Lee Hodge, age 79 of Rutledge, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a lingering illness. He worked for Ready Mix Concrete Co for 52 years, earning many prestigious company awards, then worked for Sequatchie Concrete Services for three years before retiring.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jethro and Virgie Hodge; wife Judy Hodge; son Sam Sinnamon, and sister Margaret Ann Turner. He is survived by his sons Marty Hodge of Rutledge, and Robbie (Cindy) Hodge and granddaughter Kayla of Mooresburg; daughter Debbie (Jeff) Jeffers of Bean Station; sister Peggy (Charles) Johnson of Talbott; brothers Clifford (Carolyn) Hodge of Jefferson City, Ray (Becky) Hodge of Rutledge, and David Hodge of Rutledge; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019