Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hodge


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Hodge Obituary
Charles Hodge

Rutledge - Charles Lee Hodge, age 79 of Rutledge, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a lingering illness. He worked for Ready Mix Concrete Co for 52 years, earning many prestigious company awards, then worked for Sequatchie Concrete Services for three years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jethro and Virgie Hodge; wife Judy Hodge; son Sam Sinnamon, and sister Margaret Ann Turner. He is survived by his sons Marty Hodge of Rutledge, and Robbie (Cindy) Hodge and granddaughter Kayla of Mooresburg; daughter Debbie (Jeff) Jeffers of Bean Station; sister Peggy (Charles) Johnson of Talbott; brothers Clifford (Carolyn) Hodge of Jefferson City, Ray (Becky) Hodge of Rutledge, and David Hodge of Rutledge; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now