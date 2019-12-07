|
Charles Hugh Snodderly
Strawberry Plains - Charles Hugh Snodderly, of Strawberry Plains Tennessee, went to be his Lord and Savior on Friday December 6, 2019 at the age of 96. Hugh was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He lived a rich and full life. He was in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After his stateside service, he married his loving wife Mary Louise Davis. He received his teaching degree at the University of Tennessee and taught vocational agriculture at Jefferson County High school. He was the advisor at Jefferson County High School for the Future Farmers of America program. He was a diligent beef cattle farmer as well, which he enjoyed as a hobby. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Strawberry Plains. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl and Bruce Snodderly, and brother-in-law Wilbert Acuff. He is survived by his wife, Louise D. Snodderly, sister, Edna Acuff, son, Lynn Snodderly, granddaughter, Rachel Vann, and great grandson, Walker Davis Vann. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Grindstaff and Rev. Tony Hayes officiating. Graveside interment service will follow at Eastview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019