Charles Ian "Zeke" Zirkle
Knoxville - Charles Ian "Zeke" Zirkle born June 9, 1951 in Knoxville, TN died suddenly March 9, 2020 of a heart attack.
Zeke was a 1969 graduate of Webb School of Knoxville, attended Vanderbilt University, and graduated from The University of Tennessee. After a brief stint as a professional golfer, Zeke found his place in the food service industry, where he was known as "the legend". He loved his family and friends, playing golf at Cherokee Country Club, vacationing in Pawleys Island, spending time on the lake, all while enjoying a cold beer. Zeke was brutally honest, extremely generous, and steadfastly loyal.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Kim, who he affectionately called "Squeeze". His children Collin Z. Barnes (Bob), Kari Zirkle, Kevin Zirkle (Elizabeth); grandchildren Robert Barnes, Peter Barnes, Sarah Barnes, Frances Barnes, and Zoe Zirkle; sister Helen Z. Harwood (Bob); brother P. Kevin Zirkle; sister-in-law Karen Petrik (Kirk); and awesome nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Charles and Betty Zirkle and his son, Creighton Zirkle.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 3:00pm at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church 3700 Keowee Avenue Knoxville, TN 37919.
Receiving of Friends at 2:00 pm in Barron Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Cancer Institute Neuro-Oncology Branch.
NOB/NCI
9030 Old Georgetown Road
Room 225
Bethesda, MD 20892
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020