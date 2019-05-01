|
|
Charles J. Coley
Powell, TN
Charles J. Coley, aged 98, of Powell went home to be with his Lord, as the result of a lengthy illness. He was born in 1920 in Concord, Tennessee, and was a sixty-five year member of the Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee, and served as assistant treasurer for many years. He was a
veteran of World War II (November 1941 through August 1945), 3rd Army, Tank Division, European Theater, D-Day Normandy Invasion, and the Battle of the Bulge where he received his Purple Heart. Other
commendations were European African Middle-Eastern Theater Ribbon with Silver Star. He was employed by Union Carbide Corporation, Nuclear Division X-10, Analytical Chemistry Division, Oak Ridge National Lab for 36 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Eva (Lee) Coley; brothers Tom, Jim, George, Sam, Virgil (Bert), Jesse (Hez), and Javis; sisters Sefie (Coley), Edna (Smith), Mae (Miller), Ida (Keeble), and Nan (Farmer) and devoted, loving wife of 63 years Katherine (Herron). He is survived by loving daughter Kathy Coley, Lenoir City, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason of Chota Lodge, 253 F&AM, where he was a seventy-year member. Among his passions were gardening, fishing, and golf. He was a member of longstanding at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course, Knoxville, Tennessee. His many accomplishments in golf include four (4) hole-in-one.
Special thanks are extended to the following: Special Neighbor and Friend Herman Meredith of Powell; Dr. Wesley Dean and staff at Emory Family Practice, Powell; Dr. Stephen Perkins, Southeastern Retina Associates, Knoxville, TN; Vaughn Pharmacy, Powell; staff, nurses and caregivers at The Pointe at Lifespring, Knoxville, Tennessee; UT Hospice, and particularly nurse "Christy"; Special caregivers of Amedisys Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Knoxville. Graveside services will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa Hwy. Alcoa, TN., 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019. Full military honors will be conducted. Weaver Funeral Home is serving the Coley family. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservies.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 1, 2019