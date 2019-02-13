Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. "Charlie" Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles J. "Charlie" Foster Obituary
Charles J. "Charlie" Foster

Knoxville, TN

Charles J. (Charlie) Foster, age 88, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Beverly Park Health and Rehab. He was member of the Church of God. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Mae, parents, and several siblings. He is survived by his sons, David (Kathy) and Mike (Brenda); daughters, Marion (Alfred) and Becky (Marty); 18 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Alfred (Marion) and Earl (Fay), sisters, Martha, Pauline (Jimmy), and Magalene (Sherrod), nephew Dickie Foster, niece Nancy Sikes and

special friend Benny Anderson. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family will meet at 10:45 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. David Rhines

officiating. Pallbearers will be Brad Foster, Derek Foster, Jason Foster, Alex Foster, Allynn Foster, and Benny Anderson. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.