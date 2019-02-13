|
Charles J. "Charlie" Foster
Knoxville, TN
Charles J. (Charlie) Foster, age 88, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Beverly Park Health and Rehab. He was member of the Church of God. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Mae, parents, and several siblings. He is survived by his sons, David (Kathy) and Mike (Brenda); daughters, Marion (Alfred) and Becky (Marty); 18 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Alfred (Marion) and Earl (Fay), sisters, Martha, Pauline (Jimmy), and Magalene (Sherrod), nephew Dickie Foster, niece Nancy Sikes and
special friend Benny Anderson. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family will meet at 10:45 am Friday, February 15, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. David Rhines
officiating. Pallbearers will be Brad Foster, Derek Foster, Jason Foster, Alex Foster, Allynn Foster, and Benny Anderson. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019