Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Holt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Holt Obituary
Charles J. Holt

Knoxville - Dr. Charles J. Holt born January 3, 1931 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. Dr. Holt was an Evangelist and Pastor for many years. Preceded in death by parents Charles Dolph Holt and Francis Lee Hightower Holt, sisters Francis Harris and Ophelia Evans. Dr. Holt is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Shirley W. Holt, children Darrell R. Holt (Susan), Sharon Holt (Byron), Sandy Henegar (Larry) and Daryl Casteel (Becca), several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00PM Friday February 21, 2020 in the Parlors of Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City with a service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Toby Webber officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Saturday February 22, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 11:00AM graveside service. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -