Knoxville - Dr. Charles J. Holt born January 3, 1931 of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on February 20, 2020. Dr. Holt was an Evangelist and Pastor for many years. Preceded in death by parents Charles Dolph Holt and Francis Lee Hightower Holt, sisters Francis Harris and Ophelia Evans. Dr. Holt is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Shirley W. Holt, children Darrell R. Holt (Susan), Sharon Holt (Byron), Sandy Henegar (Larry) and Daryl Casteel (Becca), several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00PM Friday February 21, 2020 in the Parlors of Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City with a service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Toby Webber officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45AM Saturday February 22, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 11:00AM graveside service. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020