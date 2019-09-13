Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Clarks Grove Cemetery
Resources
Charles Johnson Obituary
Charles Johnson

Louisville, TN - Charles Wayne "Friday" Johnson, age 81 of Louisville, passed away September 10, 2019, at University of Tennessee Hospital. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Townsend. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed for 36 years at Alcoa and was a member of the 25-year club. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lemmie and Edna Johnson; brother, Jimmy Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Johnson; daughter, Janice Johnson; son, Roger Johnson; daughters-in-law, Becky Jones-Johnson and Tonya Johnson; grandchildren, Brett Loy; great-grandchildren, Mylee Loy and Shanna Loy; sister, Marie Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Mary Johnson, Roy and Helen Johnson; sisters-in-law, Norma Johnson and Joyce Peery; brother-in-law, Bill Cornett, several nieces and nephews; several of the best golfing buddies.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral will follow at 7:00 PM with Dr. Jay Clark officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Clarks Grove Cemetery for the burial.

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
