Charles Keith Mee
Knoxville, TN
Charles Keith Mee, age 94 of Knoxville Tennessee, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019. Keith was born in Grants Pass, Oregon on July 31, 1924. He
finished high school in El Cerrito California before volunteering for the draft in 1944, serving three years in the Army. After being discharged in 1946 he came back to El Cerrito to work with his father in construction and has continued working in wood since that time. He attended Richmond Baptist Church where he was greatly influenced by a dedicated group of young adults. Keith recognized his own spiritual depravity, repented of his sins, and trusted Christ to save him which dramatically changed the direction of his life. On August 17, 1947 Keith
married Carol Terry. He received his BA in Education in 1949 and his MA in Education in 1952 both from the University of Kentucky. Keith worked eight years as Educational Director of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, KY where he was ordained to the gospel ministry, and where God blessed him and Carol with three sons. Keith worked 38 years with the Church Library Department of the Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, TN as director of field services. He traveled with his family frequently during summers enabling them to explore most of the USA and, as an avid rock collector, brought back rocks from many of those trips. While in Nashville, Keith served several terms as chairman of deacons and librarian of Two Rivers Baptist Church. In 1999, Keith retired and left a successful ministry moving to Knoxville, TN to assist in the care of his oldest son's family after his daughter-in-law was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. He served at Calvary Baptist Church until his wife's death in 2003. At 80 years of age in April 9, 2005, Keith married Jean Evans and became a
member of Central Baptist Church Bearden where he taught adults and sang in the senior adult choir. He was preceded in death by
parents Charles and Ellen Mee, brothers Doug and Don Mee, wife Carol Mee, daughters-in-law Kathryn Mee, Cherol Mee, and Pam Evans Sullivan. He is survived by wife Jean Evans Mee, sons David (Bonnie) Mee, Robert (Mary Kay) Mee, and Terry (Katie) Mee, Terry (Kathy) Evans, son-in-law Larry Sullivan, 25 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm on February 23, 2019 at Central Baptist Church Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Dr. Knoxville, TN with a celebration of God's work in Keith's life to follow at 2 pm. Interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S Gallaher View Rd. SW, Knoxville, TN following the service. In lieu of
flowers contributions can be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in care of Central Baptist Church Bearden. Online
